Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit declines 1.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.59% to Rs 5.21 croreNet profit of Apollo Finvest (India) declined 1.70% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 29.59% to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.217.40 -30 OPM %38.5847.84 -PBDT3.173.39 -6 PBT2.943.26 -10 NP2.312.35 -2
