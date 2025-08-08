Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.36 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 558.82% to Rs 1.12 croreNet Loss of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 558.82% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.120.17 559 OPM %-435.71-1005.88 -PBDT-5.64-1.72 -228 PBT-5.69-1.77 -221 NP-4.36-1.62 -169
