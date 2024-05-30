Asia Pack standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 500.00% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Asia Pack declined 57.14% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 76.19% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content