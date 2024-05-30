Business Standard
Asia Pack standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Sales rise 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore
Net profit of Asia Pack declined 57.14% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 76.19% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.01 500 0.080.05 60 OPM %-116.67-1300.00 --437.50-700.00 - PBDT0.130.08 63 0.540.32 69 PBT0.120.07 71 0.490.27 81 NP0.030.07 -57 0.370.21 76
First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

