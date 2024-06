The total contract value is Rs 148 crore and the order will be executed over a span of 18 months.

Asian Energy Services along with its JV partner Indwell has been awarded an order for Design, Supply, Erection & Commissioning and Trial Run etc for Coal Evacuation System by Belt Conveyors at PKOCP, Manuguru Area of The Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL).