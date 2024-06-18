Business Standard
Money Masters Leasing &amp; Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd, Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd, Super Spinning Mills Ltd and Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 June 2024.
Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 135.1 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd tumbled 7.66% to Rs 2016.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21164 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6670 shares in the past one month.
Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd lost 7.32% to Rs 39.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81616 shares in the past one month.
Super Spinning Mills Ltd slipped 6.66% to Rs 9.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 45889 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70486 shares in the past one month.
Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd fell 6.28% to Rs 5.67. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85293 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

