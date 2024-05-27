Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Asian Paints International acquires further stake in SCIB Chemicals S.A.E., Egypt

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Asian Paints International (APIPL), Singapore, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Asian Paints, entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with certain minority shareholders of SCIB Chemicals S.A.E., Egypt (SCIB), a subsidiary of APIPL and SCIB for the acquisition of 24.3% of the share capital of SCIB for a consideration of USD 4.13 Mn (~Rs 34.42 crore) on 26 May 2024.
The acquisition of the stake in SCIB is subject to the completion of certain formalities relating to the transfer of shares and such approvals as may be required as per Egyptian local laws.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Post completion of the acquisition, APIPL shall hold 85.6% stake in SCIB.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVENSE 1 Paisa Tick SizeBosch Share PriceIPL 2024 Winners Prize moneyICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon