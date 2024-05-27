Magnum Ventures standalone net profit declines 35.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.17% to Rs 130.97 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 65.14% to Rs 24.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.18% to Rs 460.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 460.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Magnum Ventures declined 35.09% to Rs 13.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.17% to Rs 130.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 119.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.