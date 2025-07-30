Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark up 0.17%

U.S. and Chinese officials concluded two days of talks in Stockholm, but there was no agreement on tariff truce extension. U.S. officials said President Trump will decide whether to extend truce.
Treasuries held steady in Asian trading after climbing the most in a month in the previous session.
Copper and gold edged up as the dollar weakened after hitting a more than one-month high on Tuesday.
Oil held its biggest gain in six weeks as Trump reiterated that further levies on Russia remained on the table without a Ukraine truce.
China's Shanghai Composite index ended up 0.17 percent at 3,615.72 after hitting a six-month high earlier on eased concerns over U.S. tariff threats.
