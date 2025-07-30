Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark up 0.17%

Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark up 0.17%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed in cautious trade on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of big U.S. tech earnings, the Fed and BoJ rate decisions, and the August 1 tariff deadline. Upcoming U.S. inflation and jobs data also remained on investors' radar.

U.S. and Chinese officials concluded two days of talks in Stockholm, but there was no agreement on tariff truce extension. U.S. officials said President Trump will decide whether to extend truce.

Treasuries held steady in Asian trading after climbing the most in a month in the previous session.

Copper and gold edged up as the dollar weakened after hitting a more than one-month high on Tuesday.

 

Oil held its biggest gain in six weeks as Trump reiterated that further levies on Russia remained on the table without a Ukraine truce.

China's Shanghai Composite index ended up 0.17 percent at 3,615.72 after hitting a six-month high earlier on eased concerns over U.S. tariff threats.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty settles above 24,850; Sensex ends 144 pts higher; IT shares advance

Nifty settles above 24,850; Sensex ends 144 pts higher; IT shares advance

Board of Welspun Living approves capex of USD 13 million to set up unit in Nevada

Board of Welspun Living approves capex of USD 13 million to set up unit in Nevada

Bharat Forge to set up advanced ring mill for aerospace applications

Bharat Forge to set up advanced ring mill for aerospace applications

Ramco Systems successfully deploys its Aviation Software at Indamer Technics

Ramco Systems successfully deploys its Aviation Software at Indamer Technics

Innoxel Lifesciences successfully completes USFDA inspection of its Vadodara unit

Innoxel Lifesciences successfully completes USFDA inspection of its Vadodara unit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon