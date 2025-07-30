Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ramco Systems successfully deploys its Aviation Software at Indamer Technics

Ramco Systems successfully deploys its Aviation Software at Indamer Technics

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Ramco Systems announced the successful implementation of its Aviation Software at Indamer Technics, a leading Indian aviation services company, designing and delivering technical, operational and financial solutions to enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of the Indian commercial aviation and government sectors.

With modules for Maintenance, Engineering, Supply Chain Management, Quality, Contract and Quote Management and Customer Billing and Finance, Ramco Aviation Software has replaced Indamer Technics legacy systems with a single integrated solution. Indamer Technics achieved go-live and adoption within 45 days, and has already begun realizing significant benefits, including enhanced inventory accuracy and visibility, effective tracking of open orders and project progress, improvement in billing TAT and accuracy, as well as streamlined material requirements planning and consumption.

 

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

