Bharat Forge to set up advanced ring mill for aerospace applications

Bharat Forge to set up advanced ring mill for aerospace applications

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Bharat Forge (BFL) will establish a new advanced ring mill dedicated to aerospace applications, following the signature of contracts with Pratt & Whitney, Canada for the supply of aerospace components. The new ring mill will be set up as part of BFL's ongoing expansion of its aerospace manufacturing capabilities. This facility is designed to produce high-performance aerospace products for aero-engine applications, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and adhering to the highest global quality and traceability standards.

Amit Kalyani, Vice-Chairman and JMD, Bharat Forge, said, We are excited to deepen our strategic relationship with Pratt & Whitney Canada through the establishment of this new ring mill. It not only reinforces our commitment to the global aerospace ecosystem but also marks a significant step in advancing India's manufacturing capabilities in high-value aerospace components.

 

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

