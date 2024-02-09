Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

MSTC Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, KIOCL Ltd and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 February 2024.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd crashed 13.31% to Rs 5699.95 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 19664 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1892 shares in the past one month.

MSTC Ltd lost 10.28% to Rs 989.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd tumbled 9.50% to Rs 423.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

KIOCL Ltd fell 7.95% to Rs 424.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64056 shares in the past one month.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd dropped 7.95% to Rs 259.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 48.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

