Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
MSTC Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, KIOCL Ltd and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 February 2024.
MSTC Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, KIOCL Ltd and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 February 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd crashed 13.31% to Rs 5699.95 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 19664 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1892 shares in the past one month.
MSTC Ltd lost 10.28% to Rs 989.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd tumbled 9.50% to Rs 423.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.36 lakh shares in the past one month.
KIOCL Ltd fell 7.95% to Rs 424.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64056 shares in the past one month.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd dropped 7.95% to Rs 259.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 48.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48.98 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit declines 46.08% in the December 2023 quarter

AstraZeneca Pharma slumps after Q3 PAT slides 46% YoY to Rs 16 cr

Fiberweb (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

NLC India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tracxn Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

NSE Indices launches Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 index

Computer Point reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kaira Can Company standalone net profit rises 27.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Jupiter Industries &amp; Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

B &amp; A Packaging India standalone net profit declines 1.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon