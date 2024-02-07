Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NLC India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, AIA Engineering Ltd, Redington Ltd and Subex Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 February 2024.
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, AIA Engineering Ltd, Redington Ltd and Subex Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 February 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
NLC India Ltd lost 9.26% to Rs 257.35 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.92 lakh shares in the past one month.
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd tumbled 7.98% to Rs 525. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23186 shares in the past one month.
AIA Engineering Ltd crashed 7.93% to Rs 4070. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8239 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4354 shares in the past one month.
Redington Ltd dropped 7.40% to Rs 192.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.
Subex Ltd fell 7.10% to Rs 41.61. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 68.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49.16 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Fiberweb (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tracxn Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

One 97 Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

One 97 Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Power Finance Corporation announces incorporation of SPV - Jamnagar Transmission

Talbros Automotive hits the roof on good Q3 numbers

Paragon Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bombay Oxygen Investments standalone net profit rises 190.20% in the December 2023 quarter

Garware Marine Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHDFC BankLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon