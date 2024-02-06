Sensex (    %)
                        
Fiberweb (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd, KM Sugar Mills Ltd and Jio Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 February 2024.
Fiberweb (India) Ltd lost 7.99% to Rs 38.44 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 41588 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48889 shares in the past one month.
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd crashed 6.81% to Rs 39.39. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37668 shares in the past one month.
Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd tumbled 6.73% to Rs 220.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.1 lakh shares in the past one month.
KM Sugar Mills Ltd fell 6.68% to Rs 34.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91219 shares in the past one month.
Jio Financial Services Ltd plummeted 6.19% to Rs 271.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

