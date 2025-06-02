Monday, June 02, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd Spurts 7.28%

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd Spurts 7.28%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd has added 2.1% over last one month compared to 1.8% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 0.88% rise in the SENSEX

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd gained 7.28% today to trade at Rs 8545.4. The BSE Healthcare index is up 0.34% to quote at 42749.54. The index is up 1.8 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Orchid Pharma Ltd increased 3.84% and Cohance Lifesciences Ltd added 1.94% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 22.53 % over last one year compared to the 9.81% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd has added 2.1% over last one month compared to 1.8% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 0.88% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1001 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 913 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 9199 on 24 Apr 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 5415.55 on 04 Jun 2024.

 

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

