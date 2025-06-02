Monday, June 02, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Magnanimous Trade & Finance standalone net profit declines 98.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Magnanimous Trade & Finance standalone net profit declines 98.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales rise 136.73% to Rs 1.16 crore

Net profit of Magnanimous Trade & Finance declined 98.95% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 136.73% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.35% to Rs 3.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 901.92% to Rs 10.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.160.49 137 10.421.04 902 OPM %5.17-2812.24 -52.02-1660.58 - PBDT0.2222.26 -99 5.8018.86 -69 PBT0.1922.21 -99 5.5818.75 -70 NP0.1918.09 -99 3.7514.62 -74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

