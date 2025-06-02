Monday, June 02, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cosmo First commences commercial production of new BOPP film line at Waluj

Cosmo First commences commercial production of new BOPP film line at Waluj

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Cosmo First announced that new BOPP (Biaxially Oriented PolyPropylene) Film Line at Company's existing manufacturing plant located at Waluj, Aurangabad, Maharashtra has commissioned commercial production from 01 June 2025.

This state-of-the-art 10.4 meter width 5-layer BOPP line is one of the highest capacity line (81.2k mt per annum) in the world with most advanced technology.

With this, the Company's BOPP capacity has increased to about 277k mt per annum.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Magnanimous Trade & Finance standalone net profit declines 98.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Magnanimous Trade & Finance standalone net profit declines 98.95% in the March 2025 quarter

SPML India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2025 quarter

SPML India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Easy Trip Planners launches its next growth phase - EaseMyTrip 2.0.

Easy Trip Planners launches its next growth phase - EaseMyTrip 2.0.

Godrej Properties acquires 14-acre land parcel in Kharadi, Pune

Godrej Properties acquires 14-acre land parcel in Kharadi, Pune

Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA tentative approval for Rifaximin Tablets

Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA tentative approval for Rifaximin Tablets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayScoda Tubes IPO Allotment Prostarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon