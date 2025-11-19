Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atal Realtech receives LoA from ABH Developers

Atal Realtech receives LoA from ABH Developers

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
ABH Developers has been awarded the project for construction of court building at Karanja, Washim in Maharashtra by Public Works Department, Govt. of Maharashtra for a total contract value of Rs 49.47 crore.

Consequently, Atal Realtech has received a letter of intent from ABH Developers for subcontracting of work of construction of court building on back to back basis in accordance with the terms and conditions of the principal contract. It has been mutually agreed that ABH Developers shall charge a royalty of 4% of the total contract value towards this subcontract.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers nudge lower; breadth negative

Barometers nudge lower; breadth negative

Fitch Ratings affirms ratings of UltraTech Cement at 'BBB-'

Fitch Ratings affirms ratings of UltraTech Cement at 'BBB-'

Hazoor Multi Projects receives LoA for Rs 13.87 cr NHAI project

Hazoor Multi Projects receives LoA for Rs 13.87 cr NHAI project

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions partners with Konkan Railway Corporation

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions partners with Konkan Railway Corporation

GIFT Nifty indicates muted opening for equities

GIFT Nifty indicates muted opening for equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share PriceGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon