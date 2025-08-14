Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 05:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ather Energy introduces Battery as a Service and other initiatives to drive EV sales

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Ather Energy announced three major initiatives designed to address the key barriers preventing consumers from switching to electric vehicles. The company has introduced Battery as a Service (BaaS), expanded its Assured Buyback programme to a larger customer base, and launched an Extended Comprehensive Warranty (ECW). All of these initiatives are aimed at making electric scooters a more accessible and worry-free choice for Indian families.

The initiatives directly address the three primary concerns that potential EV buyers face: upfront costs, uncertainty about resale value and warranty concerns. With BaaS, customers can now purchase the Ather Rizta starting at Rs 75,999 (ex-showroom Lucknow) and the 450 Series starting at Rs 84,341 (ex-showroom Lucknow), with flexible monthly plans for battery usage, offered by banks/non-banking financial corporations and other entities with whom Ather has partnered.

 

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

