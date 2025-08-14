Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit rises 441.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.39% to Rs 190.33 croreNet profit of Rishabh Instruments rose 441.21% to Rs 19.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.39% to Rs 190.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 169.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales190.33169.35 12 OPM %14.924.46 -PBDT31.4710.65 195 PBT23.964.62 419 NP19.703.64 441
