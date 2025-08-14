Hind Aluminium Industries consolidated net profit rises 64.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 324.00% to Rs 1.06 croreNet profit of Hind Aluminium Industries rose 64.56% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 324.00% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.060.25 324 OPM %-72.64-200.00 -PBDT4.222.57 64 PBT4.132.49 66 NP3.902.37 65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content