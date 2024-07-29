Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Atishay wins order for PACS digitisation in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Atishay has secured a new purchase order for PACS Digitisation in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. The Ganganagar Kendriya Sahakari Bank (Co-operative Bank), Rajasthan, has awarded the company this purchase order. It involves the supply, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of Micro ATMs Visiontek VA21 devices as part of the PACS Digitisation initiative in the Rajasthan state. The estimated value of this project is Rs. 90.69 lakhs.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

PwC India, Microsoft India ink agreement to strengthen cybersecurity

Indian Bank Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 41% to Rs 2,403 crore

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Djokovic beats Nadal; Sreeja's TT match at 11:30 PM

Revenue collection from Manohar airport to commence from Dec: Goa CM

LIVE news: Court frames charges against ex Haryana min Sandeep Singh in sexual harassment case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon