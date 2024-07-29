Atishay wins order for PACS digitisation in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Atishay has secured a new purchase order for PACS Digitisation in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. The Ganganagar Kendriya Sahakari Bank (Co-operative Bank), Rajasthan, has awarded the company this purchase order. It involves the supply, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of Micro ATMs Visiontek VA21 devices as part of the PACS Digitisation initiative in the Rajasthan state. The estimated value of this project is Rs. 90.69 lakhs.