Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sampre Nutritions signs manufacturing agreement with Pran Beverages

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
With estimated order value of Rs 30 cr per annum
Sampre Nutritions has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Pran Beverages for manufacture and sale of Ayush/Nutraceutical/Confectionary Food Products.
In view of above agreement with PRAN Group, the company expects order of 200 Tons per month valuing to Rs 3 crore per month and approximate annual order of Rs 25-30 crore. The said agreement is effective from 01 August 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Nadal makes superb comeback;

Revenue collection from Manohar airport to commence from Dec: Goa CM

LIVE news: Court frames charges against ex Haryana min Sandeep Singh in sexual harassment case

MCD, Delhi Police spring into action as Karol Bagh deaths reach Parliament

About 30% of GenAI projects to shut down after PoC stage by 2025: Gartner

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon