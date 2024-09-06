AU Small Finance Bank partnerships with United India Insurance Company

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) and United India Insurance Company (UIIC) announced a strategic partnership to offer AU SFB's customers with a wide range of general insurance solutions. It includes motor insurance, personal accident insurance, crop insurance, property insurance, shopkeeper insurance, cyber incident insurance, and more.
This collaboration positions AU SFB as a preferred choice for its diverse customer base across 21 states and 4 union territories, offering reliable and affordable general insurance solutions. The partnership leverages UIIC's vast network of branches in over 1000 tier 2 and tier 3 locations, aligning with AU SFB's expanding infrastructure and growing customer portfolio.
AU SFB, having recently filed for a universal banking license with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is now focused on enhancing its bancassurance portfolio to offer innovative, technology-enabled insurance solutions to its customer base of over 1 crore, across all segments. Through its strategic partnership, AU SFB reaffirms its commitment to serve business communities and underserved areas with tailored products and solutions, aligning with its goals of "Viksit Bharat".
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content