AU Small Finance Bank partnerships with United India Insurance Company

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) and United India Insurance Company (UIIC) announced a strategic partnership to offer AU SFB's customers with a wide range of general insurance solutions. It includes motor insurance, personal accident insurance, crop insurance, property insurance, shopkeeper insurance, cyber incident insurance, and more.

This collaboration positions AU SFB as a preferred choice for its diverse customer base across 21 states and 4 union territories, offering reliable and affordable general insurance solutions. The partnership leverages UIIC's vast network of branches in over 1000 tier 2 and tier 3 locations, aligning with AU SFB's expanding infrastructure and growing customer portfolio.