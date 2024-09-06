Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese markets edge lower after central bank official's statement

Chinese markets edge lower after central bank official's statement

Image

Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Asian shares ended mostly lower on Friday as investors awaited key U.S. jobs data later in the day that could influence the pace and magnitude of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the remining months of 2024.
The dollar hovered near a one-month low versus the yen and a one-week low against the dollar after data showed U.S. private sector jobs growth slumped to a 3-1/2-year low in August.
Gold edged up slightly on dollar weakness while oil prices were set for deep weekly losses on persistent concerns about soft demand and signs of amply supply.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.81 percent to 2,765.81 after Zou Lan, head of China central bank's monetary policy department, said there is room to lower reserve requirement rations but interest rate cuts are limited by constraints.
Amid growing calls for policy easing to spur economic growth, a central bank official said the bank has room to cut the reserve requirement ratio.
Zou Lan, head of the People's Bank of China's monetary policy department, said the average RRR for financial institutions is around 7 percent. "So there is some room" to lower the ratio, said Zou. The RRR represents the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves.
This year the central bank had reduced its short-term policy rates as well as benchmark lending rates to strengthen counter-cyclical adjustments to better support the real economy.

More From This Section

Synergy Green ends sharply higher after bagging orders worth Rs 163 crore from Vestas Wind Systems

Synergy Green ends sharply higher after bagging orders worth Rs 163 crore from Vestas Wind Systems

L&T Finance allots NCDs worth Rs 175 crore

L&T Finance allots NCDs worth Rs 175 crore

Godfrey Phillips hits record high on 2:1 bonus issue

Godfrey Phillips hits record high on 2:1 bonus issue

Sansera Engg inks long-term pact with Dynamatic Tech

Sansera Engg inks long-term pact with Dynamatic Tech

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Zou said there are certain constraints on cutting deposit and lending rates further.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSE NSE, Share market, Sensex, Nifty

Market Crash Close Highlights: Sensex ends down 1,000pts at 81,200, Nifty at 24,800; Financials lose

Rajendra Pal Gautam, AAP MLA, Delhi Minister, Congress

MLA RP Gautam joins Cong, alleges discrimination against dalits, minorities

Vinesh Phogat

LIVE news: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia join Congress ahead of Haryana Assembly polls

bear market, stocks, sensex, nifty, loss, growth, crash, index

Here's why Sensex fell 1,000 pts, Nifty slipped below 24,900 intraday today

oil

India may cut petrol, diesel prices as global oil prices reach 2024 lows

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon