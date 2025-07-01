Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 03:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurionpro Solutions announces strategic win with a leading UK-based financial institution

Aurionpro Solutions announces strategic win with a leading UK-based financial institution

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

To deploy its cutting-edge AI-native solutions - Arya.ai and Integro Lending Suite

Aurionpro Solutions has announced its European market expansion through a strategic win with a leading UK-based financial institution. The partnership signifies a key milestone in Aurionpro's global expansion strategy, introducing its cutting-edge AI-native solutions from Arya.ai, to transform lending operations across Europe's competitive financial landscape.

This marks the first in a series of strategic Enterprise AI-native implementations Aurionpro is bringing to market through its Integro Lending Suite and Arya.ai capabilities. Aurionpro will deploy Arya.ai's intelligent credit assessment capabilities, thus replacing the institution's traditional systems with an AI-native solution. This implementation aims to simplify underwriting processes, reduce operational risk, and enable the institution to scale efficiently.

 

The institution operates in a highly competitive market and sought to leverage technology to accelerate its speed to market. Aurionpro addresses this by automating statement analysis, offering AI-generated credit summaries, and integrating fraud detection and assisted AI capabilities. The platform flags potential tampering in financial documents, thus enabling accurate, real-time decision-making.

The platform is designed to be extensible across multiple use cases in financial services, including trade finance, cash management, and underwriting, making it a future-ready investment. This deployment is especially significant as European financial institutions face mounting pressure to adopt straight-through processing (STP) and gain competitive edge through intelligent automation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Motors Q1 sales decline 8% to 2.10 lakh units

Tata Motors Q1 sales decline 8% to 2.10 lakh units

Ashok Leyland's total sales rises 3% YoY in June 25

Ashok Leyland's total sales rises 3% YoY in June 25

TVS Motor registers total auto sales to 4.02 lakh units in June'25

TVS Motor registers total auto sales to 4.02 lakh units in June'25

M&M total sales rises 14% YoY to 78,969 units in June'25

M&M total sales rises 14% YoY to 78,969 units in June'25

Force Motors Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Force Motors Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon