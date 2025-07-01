Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 03:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Motors Q1 sales decline 8% to 2.10 lakh units

Tata Motors Q1 sales decline 8% to 2.10 lakh units

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Tata Motors achieved total sales of 2,10,415 units in Q1 FY 2026 compared to 2,29,891 units in Q1 FY 2025, recording a decline of 8%.

Domestic sales dropped 10% to 2,03,411 units in Q1 FY 2026 over corresponding quarter of previous year.

Total sales comprised of passenger vehicle sales of 1,24,809 units and commercial vehicle sales of 85,606 units in Q1 FY 2026, recording a decline of 10% and 6% respectively over Q1 FY 2025.

First Published: Jul 01 2025

