Aurobindo Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1190.15, down 0.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 61.1% in last one year as compared to a 26.38% rally in NIFTY and a 43.07% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1190.15, down 0.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 23977.8. The Sensex is at 79080.79, up 0.52%.Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has eased around 2.53% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19545.35, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.19 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1189.95, down 0.77% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd jumped 61.1% in last one year as compared to a 26.38% rally in NIFTY and a 43.07% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 37.02 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

