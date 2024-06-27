Tata Steel Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 172.35, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 54.5% in last one year as compared to a 26.38% rally in NIFTY and a 56.39% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 172.35, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 23977.8. The Sensex is at 79080.79, up 0.52%.Tata Steel Ltd has lost around 1.46% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9714.3, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 282.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 571.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 172.15, down 0.32% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd jumped 54.5% in last one year as compared to a 26.38% rally in NIFTY and a 56.39% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 20.32 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

