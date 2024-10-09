Business Standard
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 1.19%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1509.05, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 67.5% in last one year as compared to a 27.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 57.23% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1509.05, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 25134.8. The Sensex is at 82005.72, up 0.45%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has slipped around 0.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23307.95, up 1.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1519, up 1.41% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up 67.5% in last one year as compared to a 27.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 57.23% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 45.69 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

