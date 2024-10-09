Business Standard
Mamaearth partners with Meesho to drive growth in Tier 3 markets

Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Mamaearth has partnered with Meesho. This collaboration is set to make high-quality personal care products more accessible to deep penetrated regions and drive growth in emerging regions.

As Tier 3 and beyond markets emerge as key drivers for e-commerce, Mamaearth aims to tap into the growing demand for premium, natural, and toxin-free personal care products through Meesho's vast network, particularly in smaller towns and semi-urban areas. It also aligns with Mamaearth's strategy to explore untapped markets and drive revenue growth from regional areas and will further solidify Mamaearth's position as a trusted leader in the beauty and personal care category. The brand experienced a fivefold growth during the Meesho sale period. Mamaearth now aims to reach 100 crore ARR in the coming 12 months on Meesho.

Through Meesho's extensive reach, Mamaearth has been able to penetrate deeper markets across Bharat, reaching customers in areas such as Belgaum (Karnataka), Kashipur (Uttarakhand), Bokaro (Jharkhand), Sivakasi (Tamil Nadu) and Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh). The e-commerce platform's ability to connect brands with a larger and more diverse customer base has played a vital role in Mamaearth's success, bringing their trusted skincare products to even the most remote regions.

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

