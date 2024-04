The unit continues its normal operations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Aurobindo Pharma announced that on 06 April 2024 at around 11:30 PM (IST), an accident occurred near Vacuum Tray Dryer (VTD) area at Unit 6 of Apitoria Pharma, situated at Parawada, Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh. Unfortunately, there was one casualty due to the accident.