Voltas achieves landmark AC sales in FY24

Image

Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Sells over 2 million AC units in FY24
Voltas achieved the landmark of highest ever AC sales in FY 2023-24. The Company achieved over 2 million AC units during this fiscal 2023-24, the highest ever sale of ACs by any brand in a financial year in India, with a volume growth of 35%. The performance was attributed to a consistent demand for cooling products during the year, coupled with the company's strong offline and online distribution network, strongest brand equity, and innovative new launches.
First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 10:06 AM IST

