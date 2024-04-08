Voltas achieves landmark AC sales in FY24

Sells over 2 million AC units in FY24

Voltas achieved the landmark of highest ever AC sales in FY 2023-24. The Company achieved over 2 million AC units during this fiscal 2023-24, the highest ever sale of ACs by any brand in a financial year in India, with a volume growth of 35%. The performance was attributed to a consistent demand for cooling products during the year, coupled with the company's strong offline and online distribution network, strongest brand equity, and innovative new launches.