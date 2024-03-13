Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Australia Market climbs 0.22%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Australia stock market eked out modest gains on Wednesday, 13 March 2024, on tracking gains of their Wall Street peers, with gains in consumer discretionary. Banks, and real estate stocks helped to overshadow losses elsewhere.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 16.92 points, or 0.22%, to 7,729.44. The broader All Ordinaries index grew 16.51 points, or 0.21%, to 7 989.53.
Total 7 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Consumer Discretionary was the best performing sector, gaining +1.30%, followed by A-REIT (up 1.05%), financial (up 0.85%), and information technology (up 0.41%). Materials sector was bottom performer, falling 0.75%, followed by energy (down 0.35%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Real-estate and consumer-related stocks performed strongly, with Goodman Group gaining 2.5% and Wesfarmers rising 1.5%, as investors look forward to next week's interest-rate decision by Australia's central bank.
Australia lenders were also higher, with shares of National Australia Bank, ANZ Group, and Westpac Banking Corp advancing between 1.7% and 1.8%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Australia Market tumbles as energy, materials stocks fall

Australia Market extends gain to sixth day

Benchmarks trade near flat line, realty shares rally for 6th day

Hindustan Construction Company update on proposed rights issue

Financials stocks edge higher

Shriram Properties launches residential project in Bengaluru

Japan Nikkei falls on BoJ policy tweak woes

Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nifty breaches 22,000 level, broader mkt fall continues

RVNL bags LoA from MPPKVVCL worth Rs 106 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEUS Elections 2024Gold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon