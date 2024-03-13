Japan Nikkei falls on BoJ policy tweak woes

Investors are also paying close attention to the Bank of Japans policy meeting next week, with growing speculation it could end its negative interest rate policy.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index declined 101.54 points, or 0.26%, to finish at 38,695.97. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange sank 8.73 points, 0.33%, to 2,648.51.
Total 23 of 33 industry sectors of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's declined, with Marine Transportation, Pulp & Paper, Mining, Pharmaceutical, and Machinery issues being notable losers, while Electric Power & Gas, Nonferrous Metals, and Insurance issues were notable gainers.
Shares of Canon Electronics tumbled 7.4% to 2,362 yen after a Tokyo start-up's rocket launch exploded seconds after blast-off.
Among major blue-chip shares, SoftBank Group sank 0.2% to 8,552 yen, Toyota trimmed 0.9% to 3,444 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slid 0.7% to 43,180 yen.
CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen fetched 147.48 per US dollar compared with 147.7 per US dollar in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Also Read
US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content