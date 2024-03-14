Australia Market falls 0.2%

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index dropped 15.82 points, or 0.2%, to 7,713.63. The broader All Ordinaries index sank by 15.58 points, or 0.19%, to 7,973.95.

Total 6 of 11 sectors ended higher despite the decline in the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Materials was the best performing sector, gaining +1.85%, followed by consumer staples (up 0.55%), and healthcare (up 0.43%) sectors. Financial was the worst performing sector, falling 1.88%, followed by consumer discretionary (down 0.73%), and telecom (down 0.71%).

The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were SANDFIRE RESOURCES and EVOLUTION MINING, up 7.22% and 5.96% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were POLYNOVO and EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE, down 6.83% and 6.76% respectively.

Australia stock market finished session in negative territory on Thursday, 14 March 2024, as losses in financial and consumer discretionary sectors offset gains in miners and pharmaceutical shares.