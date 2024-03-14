US Stocks closed mixed on Wednesday

At closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index was up 37.83 points, or 0.1%, to 39,043.32. The S&P500 index fell 9.96 points, or 0.19%, to 5,165.31. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index dropped 87.87 points, or 0.54%, to 16,177.77.

Total 7 of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors inclined, with energy sector being top performer, rising 1.52%, while information technology sector was bottom performer, falling 1.08%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury advanced to 4.19%, about 9 basis points higher than it was before yesterday's CPI. The 2-year yield, at 4.64%, has risen about 10 points.

3M shares climbed 5.4% after providing better-than-expected first-quarter earnings guidance and after it named a new CEO.

Chevron shares rose 1.4%, following oil prices higher after data showed U.S. crude oil stocks fell by 1.5 million barrels in the week ending March 8.

