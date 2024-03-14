Sensex (    %)
                             
Board of Eris Lifesciences approves acquisition of branded formulations biz of Biocon Biologics

Image

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Also approved acquisition of 19% stake in Swiss Parenterals
The Board of Eris Lifesciences at its meeting held on 14 March 2024 has approved the following:
➢ Agreement to acquire the Branded Formulations businesses of Biocon Biologics pertaining to the Indian Territory to the extent and in the manner mentioned therein.
➢ Agreement to acquire 19% equity stake in Swiss Parenterals from the Promoters of the Company.
First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

