Board of Eris Lifesciences approves acquisition of branded formulations biz of Biocon Biologics

Also approved acquisition of 19% stake in Swiss Parenterals

➢ Agreement to acquire the Branded Formulations businesses of Biocon Biologics pertaining to the Indian Territory to the extent and in the manner mentioned therein.

➢ Agreement to acquire 19% equity stake in Swiss Parenterals from the Promoters of the Company.

The Board of Eris Lifesciences at its meeting held on 14 March 2024 has approved the following: