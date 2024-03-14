Japan Nikkei rises 0.3%

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index was up 111.41 points, or 0.29%, to 38,807.38. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 13.08 points, 0.49%, to 2,661.59.

Total 29 of 33 TSE sectors advanced, with Electric Power & Gas, Oil & Coal Products, Nonferrous Metals, Mining, and Real Estate issues being notable gainers, while Pulp & Paper, Banks, and Services issues were notable losers.

CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen depreciated to upper 147 range against greenback on Thursday, Japanese yen was last quoted at 147.89 against greenback, depreciated from 147.78 on Wednesday.

Japan share market shrugged off early losses and finished session modestly higher on Thursday, 14 March 2024, snapping three consecutive days of losses, as bargain buying resumed on tracking positive lead from Wall Street overnight and yen depreciation to upper 147 level against greenback.However, market gains capped on caution ahead of policy meetings by central banks in Japan and the United State.