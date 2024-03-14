Japan Nikkei rises 0.3%

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index was up 111.41 points, or 0.29%, to 38,807.38. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 13.08 points, 0.49%, to 2,661.59.
Total 29 of 33 TSE sectors advanced, with Electric Power & Gas, Oil & Coal Products, Nonferrous Metals, Mining, and Real Estate issues being notable gainers, while Pulp & Paper, Banks, and Services issues were notable losers.
CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen depreciated to upper 147 range against greenback on Thursday, Japanese yen was last quoted at 147.89 against greenback, depreciated from 147.78 on Wednesday.
