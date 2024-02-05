Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Australia Market falls 0.96%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 10:31 PM IST
Australia stock market finished session lower on Monday, 05 February 2024, amid profit taking across the board, with shares in materials, energy, and consumer-related goods companies leading losses
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index declined 73.55 points, or 0.96%, to 7,625.85. The broader All Ordinaries index dropped 76.21 points, or 0.96%, to 7,855.36.
Total 10 of 11 sectors were lower along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Material was the worst performing sector, falling 2.66%, followed by utilities (down 1.46%), energy (down 1.11%), and consumer staples (down 0.97%) issues. Health Care was the best performing sector, gaining 0.13%.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were PJOHNS LYNG GROUP and PRO MEDICUS, up 5.47% and 3.65% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were SILVER LAKE RESOURCES and LIONTOWN RESOURCES, down 11.46% and 8.21% respectively.
Shares of mining giants dragged the local market down, with BHP shares 2.4% lower, Rio Tinto down 2.2% and Fortescue Metals shedding 2.8%.
Shares of banks and financials closed mixed. Commonwealth Bank slid 0.3% and ANZ finished 0.2% lower, while Westpac and NAB gained 0.5% and 0.3% respectively.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Hong Kong Market falls 0.21%

Japan Nikkei falls on profit booking

Australia Market extends gain to sixth day

Australia Market tumbles after Fed dashes early rate cut hopes

Australia Market surges 1.2% as tech stocks rally

IEX records 26.1% growth in traded volumes

Canara Bank receives re-validation in credit ratings

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.45 crore in the December 2023 quarter

SPA Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 111.11% in the December 2023 quarter

KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 84.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon