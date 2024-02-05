Australia Market falls 0.96%

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index declined 73.55 points, or 0.96%, to 7,625.85. The broader All Ordinaries index dropped 76.21 points, or 0.96%, to 7,855.36.

Total 10 of 11 sectors were lower along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Material was the worst performing sector, falling 2.66%, followed by utilities (down 1.46%), energy (down 1.11%), and consumer staples (down 0.97%) issues. Health Care was the best performing sector, gaining 0.13%.

The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were PJOHNS LYNG GROUP and PRO MEDICUS, up 5.47% and 3.65% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were SILVER LAKE RESOURCES and LIONTOWN RESOURCES, down 11.46% and 8.21% respectively.

Shares of mining giants dragged the local market down, with BHP shares 2.4% lower, Rio Tinto down 2.2% and Fortescue Metals shedding 2.8%.

Shares of banks and financials closed mixed. Commonwealth Bank slid 0.3% and ANZ finished 0.2% lower, while Westpac and NAB gained 0.5% and 0.3% respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Australia stock market finished session lower on Monday, 05 February 2024, amid profit taking across the board, with shares in materials, energy, and consumer-related goods companies leading losses