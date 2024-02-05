KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 84.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 39.48% to Rs 113.89 crore

Net profit of KM Sugar Mills declined 84.75% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 17.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 39.48% to Rs 113.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 188.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.113.89188.207.5014.479.0127.583.3223.792.6917.64