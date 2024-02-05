Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 84.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Sales decline 39.48% to Rs 113.89 crore
Net profit of KM Sugar Mills declined 84.75% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 17.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 39.48% to Rs 113.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 188.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales113.89188.20 -39 OPM %7.5014.47 -PBDT9.0127.58 -67 PBT3.3223.79 -86 NP2.6917.64 -85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 31.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Dhampur Sugar Mills standalone net profit declines 31.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Dalmia Bharat Sugar &amp; Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.02% in the December 2023 quarter

Hampton Sky Realty consolidated net profit declines 6.04% in the December 2023 quarter

India Cements consolidated net profit declines 99.50% in the December 2023 quarter

SPA Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 111.11% in the December 2023 quarter

BSE consolidated net profit rises 109.51% in the December 2023 quarter

Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 44.04% in the December 2023 quarter

South Asian Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Twenty First Century Printers consolidated net profit declines 21.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon