Australia stocks ease slightly

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Australia stocks ended were lower on Monday, as losses in the S&P/ASX 200 Information Technology, S&P/ASX 200 Telecom Services and S&P/ASX 200 Materials sectors led shares lower. At the close, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.34%. Broad focus stayed on the earnings and investors also eyed the movement in Copper prices. Copper edged up to fresh four month highs amid hopes that Beijing could initiate more stimulus measures to boost growth. The COMEX Copper futures are currently trading at $4.62 per pound, up 0.76% on the day.

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

