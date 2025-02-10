Business Standard

Chinese stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Chinese markets rose as latest inflation data raised hopes that Beijing could initiate more stimulus measures to boost growth. China's consumer inflation accelerated for the first time since August, helped by a burst of household spending around the Lunar New Year holiday, while the producer price index (PPI) saw consistent declines, separate reports revealed. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.56 percent to 3,322.17 as China's follow up import taxes on some US goods take effect. Asian stocks saw mixed moves on Monday following U.S. President Donald Trump's pledge to impose tariffs on all imports of steel and aluminum, and introduce reciprocal tariffs on many countries this week.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

