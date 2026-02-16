Australian markets gain modestly
Australian markets kicked off the new week with modest gains, with tech, gold and healthcare stocks pacing the gainers. Miners and financials underperformed as the half-year earnings season swung into full gear.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.22 percent to 8,937.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.27 percent at 9,163.80.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 4:32 PM IST