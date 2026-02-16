Australian markets gain modestly

Australian markets kicked off the new week with modest gains, with tech, gold and healthcare stocks pacing the gainers. Miners and financials underperformed as the half-year earnings season swung into full gear.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.22 percent to 8,937.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.27 percent at 9,163.80.

