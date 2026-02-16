Monday, February 16, 2026 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian markets gain modestly

Australian markets gain modestly

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
Australian markets kicked off the new week with modest gains, with tech, gold and healthcare stocks pacing the gainers. Miners and financials underperformed as the half-year earnings season swung into full gear.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.22 percent to 8,937.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.27 percent at 9,163.80.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Japanese markets fall slightly after weak GDP data

Japanese markets fall slightly after weak GDP data

Sensex settles 650 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,650

Sensex settles 650 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,650

British Pound net speculative shorts rise

British Pound net speculative shorts rise

Euro speculative net longs climb to two and half year high

Euro speculative net longs climb to two and half year high

Rajesh Exports Q3 PAT soars 101% YoY to Rs 72 cr

Rajesh Exports Q3 PAT soars 101% YoY to Rs 72 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentIndian Passport Ranking 2026IIT JEE Mains Result 2026Inox wind Share India Ai Summit 2026Personal Finance