Rajesh Exports Q3 PAT soars 101% YoY to Rs 72 cr

Rajesh Exports' consolidated net profit zoomed 101.32% to Rs 71.74 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 35.50 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Total income from operations climbed 143.29% YoY to Rs 2,35,098.27 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 65.47 crore in Q3 FY26, up 50.78% from Rs 43.42 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 143.29% to Rs 2,35,043.50 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. During the quarter, cost of raw materials consumed stood at Rs 2,34,937.05 crore, up 143.46% YoY, while employee benefits expense was at Rs 61.83 crore, up 56.29% YoY.

Rajesh Exports is one of the largest manufacturers of gold products in the world. The company exports its products to various countries around the world and also supplies its products in wholesale markets and jewellery showrooms across India.

Shares of Rajesh Exports tanked 4.47% to Rs 170 on the BSE.

