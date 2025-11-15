Auto Pins (India) standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.62% to Rs 7.32 croreNet profit of Auto Pins (India) declined 57.14% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 30.62% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.3210.55 -31 OPM %3.693.70 -PBDT0.170.24 -29 PBT0.040.09 -56 NP0.030.07 -57
