Golden Legand Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 1802.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2210.24% to Rs 76.70 croreNet profit of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance rose 1802.27% to Rs 8.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2210.24% to Rs 76.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales76.703.32 2210 OPM %23.4227.11 -PBDT12.530.88 1324 PBT11.880.58 1948 NP8.370.44 1802
