Auto stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Auto stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Auto index decreasing 235.19 points or 0.41% at 57030.09 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Cummins India Ltd (down 1.71%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 1.48%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.39%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.33%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 1.24%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.16%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.1%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.08%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.74%), and Exide Industries Ltd (down 0.59%).
On the other hand, Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 3.64%), MRF Ltd (up 3.26%), and Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.46%) turned up.
At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 927.62 or 1.76% at 53751.09.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 126.08 points or 0.79% at 16111.32.
The Nifty 50 index was down 129.2 points or 0.53% at 24349.85.

The BSE Sensex index was down 447.97 points or 0.56% at 79981.07.
On BSE,2648 shares were trading in green, 1171 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.
First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

