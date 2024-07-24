Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Auto index decreasing 235.19 points or 0.41% at 57030.09 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Cummins India Ltd (down 1.71%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 1.48%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.39%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.33%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 1.24%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.16%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.1%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.08%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.74%), and Exide Industries Ltd (down 0.59%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 3.64%), MRF Ltd (up 3.26%), and Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.46%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 927.62 or 1.76% at 53751.09.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 126.08 points or 0.79% at 16111.32.

The Nifty 50 index was down 129.2 points or 0.53% at 24349.85.

The BSE Sensex index was down 447.97 points or 0.56% at 79981.07.

On BSE,2648 shares were trading in green, 1171 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

