KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 52.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.33% to Rs 1364.63 crore

Net profit of KPIT Technologies rose 52.36% to Rs 204.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 134.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.33% to Rs 1364.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1097.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1364.631097.6221.0719.49329.21221.40276.70176.35204.16134.00