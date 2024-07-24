Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit declines 66.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.95% to Rs 16.68 crore

Net profit of Mercury Laboratories declined 66.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.95% to Rs 16.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.16.6818.329.659.121.621.740.921.060.341.00