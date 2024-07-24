Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit declines 66.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales decline 8.95% to Rs 16.68 crore
Net profit of Mercury Laboratories declined 66.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.95% to Rs 16.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.6818.32 -9 OPM %9.659.12 -PBDT1.621.74 -7 PBT0.921.06 -13 NP0.341.00 -66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Can AI teach you to smile? Japan's firm uses it for customer satisfaction

DPIIT to create timelines for govt agencies for clearance of FDI proposals

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 450 pts, Nifty holds 24,300; TaMo shines, Bajaj twins, Airtel whine

Adobe introduces Firefly AI-powered features in Illustrator and Photoshop

Hooda targets Nayab Saini govt over 'Non-Stop Haryana' slogan, CM hits back

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon