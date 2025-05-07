Avalon Technologies consolidated net profit rises 243.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.11% to Rs 342.79 croreNet profit of Avalon Technologies rose 243.91% to Rs 24.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.11% to Rs 342.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 216.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 126.65% to Rs 63.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.63% to Rs 1098.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 867.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales342.79216.81 58 1098.13867.17 27 OPM %12.067.96 -10.467.21 - PBDT40.3016.06 151 115.2860.95 89 PBT32.579.94 228 86.7138.06 128 NP24.287.06 244 63.4427.99 127
